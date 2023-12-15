Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $18.56

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.56, but opened at $19.28. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 181,678 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 2,189,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,788,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,971.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scholar Rock news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc bought 2,189,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,788,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,971.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus bought 2,199,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $15,091,526.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,259,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,239,744.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 108.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

