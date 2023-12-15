Sarasin & Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $206,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,106.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,121.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $921.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $878.97. The company has a market capitalization of $456.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

