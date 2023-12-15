Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,993 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,509,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after acquiring an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,055,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Barclays upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.