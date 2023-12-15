Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 3,992 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META stock opened at $333.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.99 and its 200 day moving average is $303.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $342.92. The firm has a market cap of $856.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

