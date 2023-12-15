Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Saga Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGA opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

