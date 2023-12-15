Rosenblatt Securities Raises ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target to $8.00

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ADTN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Argus downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $272.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.80 million. On average, analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,266,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 951,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,684,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 11.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 11.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

