RK Asset Management LLC Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

RK Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. National Beverage comprises about 8.9% of RK Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RK Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of National Beverage worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Beverage by 11.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in National Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,531,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $55.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.03.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $138,180.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,762.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $242,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,131.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

