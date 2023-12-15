Rise Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.41 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

