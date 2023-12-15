Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 38,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,783 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 328.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,569,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,707,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932,735 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $16.66 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

