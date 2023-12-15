Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 112 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

