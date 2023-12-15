Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBGLY. BNP Paribas cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($96.66) to GBX 7,400 ($92.89) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,978.00.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
