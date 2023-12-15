Randolph Co Inc Purchases 2,180 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 506,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 4.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,448,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,395,000 after buying an additional 188,560 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 72,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

