QP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 5,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 55,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

DIS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.