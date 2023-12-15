Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Barclays dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Qorvo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.11.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 646.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $101,478,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 491.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

