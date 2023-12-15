Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 511,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 322.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

