Profit Investment Management LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 55,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 101,499 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.11. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

