Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $54.43.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

