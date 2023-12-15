&Partners Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

&Partners lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. &Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $409.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

