Parkside Investments LLC Has $7.61 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Union Pacific Price Performance
Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.90.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
