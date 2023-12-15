Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$42.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$44.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.47. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of C$8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.3360902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total value of C$445,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$445,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 158,951 shares of company stock worth $6,992,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.62.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

