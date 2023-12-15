Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

