Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Performance
Shares of PCYG opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.
Park City Group Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
