Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Boosted by Covea Finance

Covea Finance grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 33,470 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $108.17.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

