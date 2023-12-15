Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.3 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.14.

Get Oracle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $100.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $275.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.