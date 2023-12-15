Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST)

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.00 price target on the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRST opened at $0.63 on Monday. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Get Presto Automation alerts:

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Presto Automation will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Presto Automation

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

In related news, major shareholder Avenue Food & Bevera Cleveland bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 46,251 shares of company stock valued at $43,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,659 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Presto Automation by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the leader in drive-thru voice AI’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation solutions to the restaurant enterprise technology industry in the United States. The company offers Presto Voice, an AI solution to quick service restaurants that completes complex orders, including large orders with multiple menu modifications and add-ons, with limited on-site restaurant staff intervention; and Presto Touch, a pay-at-table tablet solution to casual dining chains that enables self-serve ordering, payment processing, personalization, and gaming experiences for restaurant guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Presto Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presto Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.