Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $398.18 and a 200 day moving average of $395.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $426.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

