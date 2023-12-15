NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.00 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.