Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Navient by 277.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

