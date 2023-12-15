MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $146.88 on Friday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.06.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MYR Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

