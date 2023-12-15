Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 2.6% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

