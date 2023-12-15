Mizuho Upgrades Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $48.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

