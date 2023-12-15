Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after buying an additional 935,824 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after buying an additional 127,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

