Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Mirion Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE MIR opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.
