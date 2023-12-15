Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 301 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

