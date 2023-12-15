Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

