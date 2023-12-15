Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $138.46 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average is $138.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

