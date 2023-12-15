McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $563.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $508.00 to $563.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.31.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $441.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $456.39 and its 200 day moving average is $430.61. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 13.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.