Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.32.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA opened at $418.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.43 and a 12-month high of $426.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.
Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,190,431 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
