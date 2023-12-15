Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Increased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.04. 562,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $221.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

