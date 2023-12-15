Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

