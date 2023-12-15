MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in MAG Silver by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 200,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

