Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.78. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LECO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

