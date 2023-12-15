Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.0 million-$142.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.6 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2028 guidance to 10.000-10.500 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND opened at $67.71 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.95.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGND. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $474,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

