Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 93,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.76 and its 200-day moving average is $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

