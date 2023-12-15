Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $15.68 on Monday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

