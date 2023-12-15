Kwmg LLC Has $19.78 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.5% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $403.39 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $406.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.30.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

