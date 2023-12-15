Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Sell Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kodiak Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.02. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.46. On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 89.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

