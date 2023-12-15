KeyCorp Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $57.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.39. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, CEO John W. Peyton purchased 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,999.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

