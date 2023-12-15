JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $248.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $248.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CyberArk Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $198.91.

Shares of CYBR opened at $201.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.28 and a beta of 1.04. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $207.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

