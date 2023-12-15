JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Shares Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,199,000 after buying an additional 289,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,639,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 381,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after buying an additional 62,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

