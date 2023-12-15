Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.51. 362,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 892,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Janus International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 91.1% in the second quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.