IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stevard LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $573.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $589.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.